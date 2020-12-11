Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Medical Command Transfer of Authority

    KUWAIT

    11.12.2020

    Video by Spc. Cody Kilduff 

    65th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Col. William D. Floyd relinquishes authority to Col. Jennifer A. Marrast.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Transfer of Authority
    TOA
    Deployment
    3MD

