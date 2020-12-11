U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion and 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) practice day and night sling loads with a Humvee under a CH-47F Chinook helicopter at Illesheim Army Airfield in Illesheim, Germany, Nov. 12, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772664
|VIRIN:
|201112-Z-PJ019-455
|Filename:
|DOD_108061851
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wings of Destiny practice day and night sling loads, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS
