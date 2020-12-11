Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wings of Destiny practice day and night sling loads

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    11.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion and 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) practice day and night sling loads with a Humvee under a CH-47F Chinook helicopter at Illesheim Army Airfield in Illesheim, Germany, Nov. 12, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772664
    VIRIN: 201112-Z-PJ019-455
    Filename: DOD_108061851
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Destiny practice day and night sling loads, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Germany
    Chinook
    Sling Load
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Helicopter
    Aviation
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Strong Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT