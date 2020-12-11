Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Europe Report November 12, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.12.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: The 245 year history of the U.S Army is now under one roof and innovation is providing solutions for the Ramstein North Side Post Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 772656
    VIRIN: 201112-D-TX415-997
    Filename: DOD_108061801
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report November 12, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ramstein AFB
    U.S Army
    USAREUR
    Innovation
    National Museum of the United states Army
    North Side POst Office
    786 FSSAFN Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT