USS Arlington (LPD 24) Sailors volunteer at local food bank

201107-N-PC065-1055 NORFOLK (Nov. 7, 20202) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), volunteer to bag meals for school-aged children at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. The Foodbank of Southeaster Virginia and the Eastern Shore has been providing food for hungry people in the local community since 1981. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)