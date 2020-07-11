Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) Sailors volunteer at local food bank

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    201107-N-PC065-1055 NORFOLK (Nov. 7, 20202) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), volunteer to bag meals for school-aged children at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. The Foodbank of Southeaster Virginia and the Eastern Shore has been providing food for hungry people in the local community since 1981. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772652
    VIRIN: 201107-N-PC065-1055
    Filename: DOD_108061782
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, USS Arlington (LPD 24) Sailors volunteer at local food bank, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

