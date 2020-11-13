Soldiers from Regional Health Command Europe simultaneously competed in a Best Medic and Best Warrior competition Nov. 3 and 4 in Baumholder, Germany.
This work, Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
