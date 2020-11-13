Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    11.13.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Soldiers from Regional Health Command Europe simultaneously competed in a Best Medic and Best Warrior competition Nov. 3 and 4 in Baumholder, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 05:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 772643
    VIRIN: 201113-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108061678
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Command Europe Soldiers compete for Best Medic, Best Warrior title, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Best Warrior

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Army Medicine

    Best Medic

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Best Medic
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    Army Medical Department Activity-Bavaria

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT