Happy Birthday Marines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772638" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Sgt. Maj. Charles Peoples, acting Sergeant Major of 3rd MLG, wish happy birthday to the Marines of 3rd MLG. This year Marines across the 3rd MLG celebrated the Marine Corps 245th birthday in unique ways in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation procedures while still practicing time honored traditions. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Esparza)