    Happy Birthday Marines

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.13.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. David Esparza 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian Wolford, commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Sgt. Maj. Charles Peoples, acting Sergeant Major of 3rd MLG, wish happy birthday to the Marines of 3rd MLG. This year Marines across the 3rd MLG celebrated the Marine Corps 245th birthday in unique ways in order to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation procedures while still practicing time honored traditions. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. David Esparza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 00:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772638
    VIRIN: 201113-M-NP552-1001
    Filename: DOD_108061404
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday Marines, by LCpl David Esparza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Cake Cutting
    Birthday
    Logistics
    USMC
    Cake
    Marine Corps Birthday
    Brigadier General
    Sergeant Major
    Marines
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    3rd MLG
    Camp Kinser
    245
    Oki
    245th Birthday

