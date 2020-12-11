USS Arlington Hosts Mass Casualty Drill with Walter Reed

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772636" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201112-N-PC065-2001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 12, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), conduct mass casualty drills with Sailors, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, aboard the Arlington, Nov. 12, 2020. Arlington is the first LPD to conduct mass casualty drills as a Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship. A CRTS is a Navy Medicine platform comprised of additional medical personnel and equipment designated to augment an expeditionary strike group ship to boost warfighter survivability during a mass casualty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)