Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Arlington Hosts Mass Casualty Drill with Walter Reed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    201112-N-PC065-2001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 12, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), conduct mass casualty drills with Sailors, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, aboard the Arlington, Nov. 12, 2020. Arlington is the first LPD to conduct mass casualty drills as a Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship. A CRTS is a Navy Medicine platform comprised of additional medical personnel and equipment designated to augment an expeditionary strike group ship to boost warfighter survivability during a mass casualty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772636
    VIRIN: 201112-N-PC065-2001
    Filename: DOD_108061289
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Hosts Mass Casualty Drill with Walter Reed, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    Mass Casualty
    SURFLANT
    Surface Force Atlantic
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT