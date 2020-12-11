201112-N-PC065-2001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 12, 2020) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), conduct mass casualty drills with Sailors, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, aboard the Arlington, Nov. 12, 2020. Arlington is the first LPD to conduct mass casualty drills as a Casualty Receiving Treatment Ship. A CRTS is a Navy Medicine platform comprised of additional medical personnel and equipment designated to augment an expeditionary strike group ship to boost warfighter survivability during a mass casualty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772636
|VIRIN:
|201112-N-PC065-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108061289
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Arlington Hosts Mass Casualty Drill with Walter Reed, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
