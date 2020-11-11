The 32nd AAMDC recognizes Veterans Day and the sacrifices they make for our country.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 19:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772633
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-CQ626-284
|Filename:
|DOD_108061247
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 32nd AAMDC Veterans Day, by SSG Jane Merkley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT