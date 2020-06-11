245th Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772627" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, escort the ceremonial birthday cake during a morning colors and cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marine Corps birthday honoring 245 years of rich history and defense of the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Webb)