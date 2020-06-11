U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, escort the ceremonial birthday cake during a morning colors and cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marine Corps birthday honoring 245 years of rich history and defense of the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772627
|VIRIN:
|201106-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108061143
|Length:
|00:34:30
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 245th Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony, by LCpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT