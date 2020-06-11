Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    245th Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Frank Webb 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division, escort the ceremonial birthday cake during a morning colors and cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marine Corps birthday honoring 245 years of rich history and defense of the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Webb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772627
    VIRIN: 201106-M-VN506-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108061143
    Length: 00:34:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 245th Marine Corps Birthday Ceremony, by LCpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Birthday
    1st Marine Division
    1st MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT