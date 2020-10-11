Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkered Flag 21-1

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll Package the Joint force Checkered Flag Exercises from 02NOV2020 to 09NOV2020. ACC wide as well as joint force met at Tyndall AFB to participate in gulf coast exercise and training to maintain constant airpower with all forms of aerial equipment. the B-roll package depicts F-22 fight jet take off and taxi as well as added footage of crew members/ pilots/ and flight line shots

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772618
    VIRIN: 201110-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108061066
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-1, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Crew Chief
    Pilot
    F-22
    Tyndall AFB
    Panama City
    ACC
    Joint Force
    Florida
    United States Air Force
    Exercise
    USAF
    Gulf Coast
    Mountain Home AFB
    CheckeredFlag211

