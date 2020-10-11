B-Roll Package the Joint force Checkered Flag Exercises from 02NOV2020 to 09NOV2020. ACC wide as well as joint force met at Tyndall AFB to participate in gulf coast exercise and training to maintain constant airpower with all forms of aerial equipment. the B-roll package depicts F-22 fight jet take off and taxi as well as added footage of crew members/ pilots/ and flight line shots
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772618
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108061066
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Checkered Flag 21-1, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
