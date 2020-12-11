Team US competitors will square off against members of Team Ukraine during competitions on the 17th and 20th of November as part of Virtual CARE Week with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 16:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772616
|VIRIN:
|201112-F-OR487-001
|PIN:
|201112
|Filename:
|DOD_108061060
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team US, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
