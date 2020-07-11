Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 SCANG Awesomeness Video

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    2020 year-end photo and video montage wrap-up of the event and missions completed by Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 14:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772607
    VIRIN: 201107-Z-QX261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108060864
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Air Guard
    South Carolina ANG
    169th Fighter Wing
    169th FW
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW
    S.C. Air National Guard
    S.C. Air Guard

