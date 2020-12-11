Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Checkered Flag 21-1, is a large-scale aerial exercise designed to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of Air Force aviators and maintainers. Col. John Echols, 325th Operations Group commander, speaks about key aspects to the exercise and why it is vital to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 14:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772603
    VIRIN: 201112-F-PU449-1001
    Filename: DOD_108060781
    Length: 00:09:41
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-1 Interview, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise
    airframes
    Tyndall
    aerial exercise
    Fifth-generation
    Checkered Flag 21-1
    CheckeredFlag211
    Forth-generation

