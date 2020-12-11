Checkered Flag 21-1, is a large-scale aerial exercise designed to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of Air Force aviators and maintainers. Col. John Echols, 325th Operations Group commander, speaks about key aspects to the exercise and why it is vital to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|11.12.2020
|11.12.2020 14:41
|Interviews
|772603
|201112-F-PU449-1001
|DOD_108060781
|00:09:41
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, Checkered Flag 21-1 Interview, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
