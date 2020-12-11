Checkered Flag 21-1 Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Checkered Flag 21-1, is a large-scale aerial exercise designed to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of Air Force aviators and maintainers. Col. John Echols, 325th Operations Group commander, speaks about key aspects to the exercise and why it is vital to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Anabel Del Valle)