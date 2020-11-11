352 SOW Special Tactics Operators train with MRZR and Swedish C-130H

Special Tactics Operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing load an MRZR onto a Swedish C-130H for a mission with Swedish Special Forces during a bilateral exercise at Såtenäs Air Wing, Sweden, on November 11, 2020. Special Operations Forces create conditions for a rapid response to an imminent threat with air, land and maritime capabilities to enhance stability in the region.
|11.11.2020
|11.12.2020 14:01
|Video Productions
|772599
|201111-A-JY390-275
|DOD_108060710
|00:00:32
|SE
|2
|2
|0
