    352 SOW Special Tactics Operators train with MRZR and Swedish C-130H

    SWEDEN

    11.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Special Tactics Operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing load an MRZR onto a Swedish C-130H for a mission with Swedish Special Forces during a bilateral exercise at Såtenäs Air Wing, Sweden, on November 11, 2020. Special Operations Forces create conditions for a rapid response to an imminent threat with air, land and maritime capabilities to enhance stability in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772599
    VIRIN: 201111-A-JY390-275
    Filename: DOD_108060710
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352 SOW Special Tactics Operators train with MRZR and Swedish C-130H, by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Special Tactics
    SOCEUR
    C-130H
    AFSOC
    EUCOM
    MRZR
    352 SOW
    Baltic Unity

