Army Reserve Military Family Appreciation Month

Mr. John McCarthy, retired Army officer and spouse of Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, addresses Soldiers and their families to show appreciation for their ongoing commitment and support of Army Reserve service members.