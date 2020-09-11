Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Military Family Appreciation Month

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Javier Orona 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Mr. John McCarthy, retired Army officer and spouse of Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, addresses Soldiers and their families to show appreciation for their ongoing commitment and support of Army Reserve service members.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772596
    VIRIN: 201109-A-ML974-001
    Filename: DOD_108060510
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    soldier
    families
    North Carolina
    reserve
    appreciation
    family
    soldiers
    Military
    fort Bragg
    army

