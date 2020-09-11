Mr. John McCarthy, retired Army officer and spouse of Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, addresses Soldiers and their families to show appreciation for their ongoing commitment and support of Army Reserve service members.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772596
|VIRIN:
|201109-A-ML974-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108060510
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Military Family Appreciation Month, by SFC Javier Orona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
