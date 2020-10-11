2ABCT Gunnery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video of Col. Michael P. Wagner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Kohunsky, the command team for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division dramatic photo re-enactment of firing rounds from 'Lucky Tank' as Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1AD fire rounds during a live-fire exercise in Kuwait, November 10, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support regional partners and sustain stability in the region. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)