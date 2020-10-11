Video of Col. Michael P. Wagner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Kohunsky, the command team for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division dramatic photo re-enactment of firing rounds from 'Lucky Tank' as Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2ABCT, 1AD fire rounds during a live-fire exercise in Kuwait, November 10, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support regional partners and sustain stability in the region. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772592
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-CE061-757
|Filename:
|DOD_108060407
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2ABCT Gunnery, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
