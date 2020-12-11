Navy Officer Development School (ODS) Graduation November, 12, 2020, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. The event begins at 9 a.m. EST.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 12:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772590
|Filename:
|DOD_108060357
|Length:
|00:22:31
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Officer Development School (ODS) Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT