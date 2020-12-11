Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. hosts a promotion ceremony for Lt. Gen. David W. Allvin at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 12:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772588
|Filename:
|DOD_108060350
|Length:
|00:31:05
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Promotion ceremony for Lt. Gen. Allvin hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Charles Q. Brown, Jr., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT