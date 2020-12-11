Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion ceremony for Lt. Gen. Allvin hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Charles Q. Brown, Jr.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. hosts a promotion ceremony for Lt. Gen. David W. Allvin at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:31:05
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion ceremony for Lt. Gen. Allvin hosted by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen Charles Q. Brown, Jr., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion ceremony
    David W. Allvin

