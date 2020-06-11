Devil Raiders test skills at Exercise Night Fury

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 180 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group participated in Exercise Night Fury Nov. 1-10. Operating out of three locations in California and Nevada, Devil Raiders demonstrated proficiency in their ability to open and operate remote airfields, maintain command and control, and provide security for critical assets. CRW Airmen also accomplished this proficiency training with the help of flying units at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Travis AFB, California, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Moffett Federal Airfield, California. Airmen who participated in the exercise ensured they are ready for mission tasking from Air Mobility Command or U.S. Transportation Command.