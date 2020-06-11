Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Devil Raiders test skills at Exercise Night Fury

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Approximately 180 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group participated in Exercise Night Fury Nov. 1-10. Operating out of three locations in California and Nevada, Devil Raiders demonstrated proficiency in their ability to open and operate remote airfields, maintain command and control, and provide security for critical assets. CRW Airmen also accomplished this proficiency training with the help of flying units at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Travis AFB, California, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Moffett Federal Airfield, California. Airmen who participated in the exercise ensured they are ready for mission tasking from Air Mobility Command or U.S. Transportation Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772584
    VIRIN: 201106-F-XH170-2222
    Filename: DOD_108060314
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders test skills at Exercise Night Fury, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    training
    CRW
    remote airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT