Approximately 180 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group participated in Exercise Night Fury Nov. 1-10. Operating out of three locations in California and Nevada, Devil Raiders demonstrated proficiency in their ability to open and operate remote airfields, maintain command and control, and provide security for critical assets. CRW Airmen also accomplished this proficiency training with the help of flying units at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Travis AFB, California, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Moffett Federal Airfield, California. Airmen who participated in the exercise ensured they are ready for mission tasking from Air Mobility Command or U.S. Transportation Command.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 11:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772584
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-XH170-2222
|Filename:
|DOD_108060314
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Devil Raiders test skills at Exercise Night Fury, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
