    COVID-19 Update from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Public Health Officer

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Public Health Officer, Captain Michael Sullivan, updates the public on the increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the community. Captain Sullivan stresses continued social distancing during the upcoming holiday season and tips on how to stay safe.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 11:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 772580
    VIRIN: 201110-M-EY512-001
    Filename: DOD_108060167
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Update from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Public Health Officer, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

