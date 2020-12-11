Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Public Health Officer, Captain Michael Sullivan, updates the public on the increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the community. Captain Sullivan stresses continued social distancing during the upcoming holiday season and tips on how to stay safe.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 11:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772580
|VIRIN:
|201110-M-EY512-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108060167
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Update from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Public Health Officer, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT