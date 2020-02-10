NATO Science official series trailer (master)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772576" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

--SYNOPSIS--



Be delighted, surprised and amazed by NATO’s contribution to cutting-edge science projects that make us safer and more secure. NATO Science is a tongue-in-cheek video series fronted by Dylan P. White, who brings the latest in NATO’s technological innovations to our screens. Footage includes highlights of the series with narration by Dylan White. Contains visual assets courtesy of Shutterstock.



--TRANSCRIPT--



TEXT ON SCREEN GET READY FOR SCIENCE! SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) Dylan White (To camera) From high-tech healing bandages to stratospheric eyes in the sky, NATO scientists are working on new technologies every day that make us safer. SMART BANDAGES! STRATOSPHERIC BALLOONS! SCIENTISTS! Whether you’re obsessed with robots or crazy about gaming, NATO scientists are working on it. ROBOTS! GAMES! MORE SCIENTISTS! Join me, Dylan White, as we explore the cutting edge of innovation in our new series: NATO Science. #END#