Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy All Hands: Opening a Memorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    After 26 years the National Native American Veterans Memorial has become a reality. For more information on the National Museum of the American Indian or the National Native American Veterans Memorial.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772558
    VIRIN: 201112-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_108059866
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy All Hands: Opening a Memorial, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Memorial
    Veterans Day
    Native American
    Smithsonian
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    Sailor
    American Indian
    Harvey Pratt
    National Native American Veterans Memorial
    National Museum of the American Indian Indigenous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT