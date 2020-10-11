Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Tom Carden Veterans Day Address

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Rydell Tomas 

    Georgia National Guard

    A Veterans Day address video U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, the Adjutant General of Georgia.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020
    MARIETTA, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Tom Carden Veterans Day Address, by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Veterans Day
    Georgia Army National Guard
    TAG
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

