Hondurans isolated by Hurricane Eta's effects participate in unloading life-saving supplies from a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, at Urraco, Honduras, Nov. 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772548
|VIRIN:
|201111-F-LG031-519
|Filename:
|DOD_108059511
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|URRACO, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hondurans participate in unloading life-saving supplies, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
