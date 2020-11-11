Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hondurans participate in unloading life-saving supplies

    URRACO, HONDURAS

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Hondurans isolated by Hurricane Eta's effects participate in unloading life-saving supplies from a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, at Urraco, Honduras, Nov. 11, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hondurans participate in unloading life-saving supplies, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    Soto Cano
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    San Pedro Sula
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    1-228
    S-SAT
    SCAB
    Situational Assessment Team
    Hurricane Eta

