Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veteran's Day-2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, and CMSgt Kathi Glascock, Command Chief, thank our Veterans, both in the U.S. and the U.K.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 05:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772538
    VIRIN: 201112-F-QK476-283
    Filename: DOD_108059343
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Veterans Day
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT