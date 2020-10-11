21st Theater Sustainment Command Veterans Day Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command held a Veterans Day ceremony on Panzer Field 10 November, 2020 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

The 21st TSC honors the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout history.

(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, 21st Theater Sustainment Command)