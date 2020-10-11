Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Veterans Day Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command held a Veterans Day ceremony on Panzer Field 10 November, 2020 in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
    The 21st TSC honors the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout history.
    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, 21st Theater Sustainment Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 05:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772536
    VIRIN: 201110-A-MQ814-0001
    Filename: DOD_108059341
    Length: 00:23:05
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Veterans Day Ceremony, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Veterans Day
    #VeteransDay
    #StrongEurope
    #SoldierForLife
    #FirstInSupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT