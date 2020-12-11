Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Peace Memorial Park, Itoman, Okinawa, where the final battle in Okinawa took place during World War II to speak about self-reflection as a means to gaining peace in Episode 22 of Chaplain's Neighborhood Resiliency Talks. As he comes upon the names of those who perished during the battle of Okinawa, he asks you to reflect on how you will be remembered and what your lasting contribution to this world will be. The Peace Memorial Park is a symbol of eternal world peace.
This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks peace through self-reflection, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS
