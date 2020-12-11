Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks peace through self-reflection

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Peace Memorial Park, Itoman, Okinawa, where the final battle in Okinawa took place during World War II to speak about self-reflection as a means to gaining peace in Episode 22 of Chaplain's Neighborhood Resiliency Talks. As he comes upon the names of those who perished during the battle of Okinawa, he asks you to reflect on how you will be remembered and what your lasting contribution to this world will be. The Peace Memorial Park is a symbol of eternal world peace.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

