Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks peace through self-reflection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772532" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Peace Memorial Park, Itoman, Okinawa, where the final battle in Okinawa took place during World War II to speak about self-reflection as a means to gaining peace in Episode 22 of Chaplain's Neighborhood Resiliency Talks. As he comes upon the names of those who perished during the battle of Okinawa, he asks you to reflect on how you will be remembered and what your lasting contribution to this world will be. The Peace Memorial Park is a symbol of eternal world peace.