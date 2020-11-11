Swedish HSwMS Trosso and U.S. Navy CCMs enhance maritime interoperability during a Swedish-led bilateral exercise. (Courtesy video by Swedish Armed Forces Combat Camera)
|11.11.2020
|11.12.2020 04:06
|B-Roll
|772531
|201111-A-XR719-580
|DOD_108059182
|00:02:09
|SE
|2
|2
|0
This work, Sweden and U.S. Strengthen Maritime Capabilities During Swedish-led Bilateral Exercise, by SGT Monique ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
