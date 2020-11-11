1AD Veterans Day Ceremony 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772525" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, Senior Enlisted Leader, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, honor Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during a closed Veterans Day ceremony at Fort Bliss Memorial Circle Nov. 11. Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Doug Ball provided support during the ceremony. Veterans Day commemorates U.S. military involvement in World War I and past conflicts worldwide by Act of Congress. Annually, it is decreed that Veterans Day be celebrated on the eleventh day of the eleventh month at the eleventh hour of the day, as this was originally titled "Armistice Day" to mark the end of World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)