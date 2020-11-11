Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, Senior Enlisted Leader, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, honor Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during a closed Veterans Day ceremony at Fort Bliss Memorial Circle Nov. 11. Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Doug Ball provided support during the ceremony. Veterans Day commemorates U.S. military involvement in World War I and past conflicts worldwide by Act of Congress. Annually, it is decreed that Veterans Day be celebrated on the eleventh day of the eleventh month at the eleventh hour of the day, as this was originally titled "Armistice Day" to mark the end of World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 19:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772525
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-AP391-967
|Filename:
|DOD_108059012
|Length:
|00:11:39
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1AD Veterans Day Ceremony 2020, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
