Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1AD Veterans Day Ceremony 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Williams, Senior Enlisted Leader, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, honor Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces during a closed Veterans Day ceremony at Fort Bliss Memorial Circle Nov. 11. Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Doug Ball provided support during the ceremony. Veterans Day commemorates U.S. military involvement in World War I and past conflicts worldwide by Act of Congress. Annually, it is decreed that Veterans Day be celebrated on the eleventh day of the eleventh month at the eleventh hour of the day, as this was originally titled "Armistice Day" to mark the end of World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772525
    VIRIN: 201111-A-AP391-967
    Filename: DOD_108059012
    Length: 00:11:39
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD Veterans Day Ceremony 2020, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    Armistice Day
    Old Ironsides
    1st Armored Division
    America's Tank Division
    Veterans Day 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT