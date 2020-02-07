2020 Joint Forces Demonstration "Operation COVID Strike!"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's first-ever virtual presentation of our 2020 Joint Forces Demonstration we call Operation COVID Strike!



What you are about to see is a demonstration of Alaska’s Air Force and Army capabilities in a simulated combat environment. Alaska is positioned in a strategic location for both the Air Force and Army where air and ground power can be delivered quickly worldwide whenever called upon.



With helicopters, rescue forces, fighter aircraft, airborne troops, and surveillance from above - watch the joint force operate in tandem as they eliminate air and ground threats, rescue friendlies caught behind enemy lines, and establish a forward operating base. #Airpower #F22 #F22 Raptor #US Air Force #US Army #USARAK #JointForcesDemo #AWACS #F35 #F16 #explosions #Army #Airborne #AlaskaNationalGuard #AlaskaAirNationalGuard #rescue #RQS