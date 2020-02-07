Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Joint Forces Demonstration "Operation COVID Strike!"

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Welcome to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's first-ever virtual presentation of our 2020 Joint Forces Demonstration we call Operation COVID Strike!

    What you are about to see is a demonstration of Alaska’s Air Force and Army capabilities in a simulated combat environment. Alaska is positioned in a strategic location for both the Air Force and Army where air and ground power can be delivered quickly worldwide whenever called upon.

    With helicopters, rescue forces, fighter aircraft, airborne troops, and surveillance from above - watch the joint force operate in tandem as they eliminate air and ground threats, rescue friendlies caught behind enemy lines, and establish a forward operating base. #Airpower #F22 #F22 Raptor #US Air Force #US Army #USARAK #JointForcesDemo #AWACS #F35 #F16 #explosions #Army #Airborne #AlaskaNationalGuard #AlaskaAirNationalGuard #rescue #RQS

