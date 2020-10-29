Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFK COVID-19 PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2020

    Video by Spc. Kevin Dunnaway 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    A public service announcement comparing the symptoms between COVID-19 and the influenza virus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 01:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772523
    VIRIN: 201029-A-UC561-001
    Filename: DOD_108059010
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK COVID-19 PSA, by SPC Kevin Dunnaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flu
    virus
    symptoms
    USFK
    65th Medical Brigade
    United States Forces Korea
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT