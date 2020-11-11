Select Engineering Services Success Story - Composite Frangible Towers

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Select Engineering Services, a small business on contract with the AF SBIR program, located in Layton Utah, has developed a composite tower structure that house navigational aids for aircraft. These composite towers, if stuck by a wayward aircraft will break away, leaving minimal damage to the aircraft, and potentially saving lives.

