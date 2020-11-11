Select Engineering Services Success Story - Composite Frangible Towers

Select Engineering Services, a small business on contract with the AF SBIR program, located in Layton Utah, has developed a composite tower structure that house navigational aids for aircraft. These composite towers, if stuck by a wayward aircraft will break away, leaving minimal damage to the aircraft, and potentially saving lives.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 19:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772522
|VIRIN:
|201111-F-WY291-1156
|PIN:
|1156
|Filename:
|DOD_108059009
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT