Lt. Col. Charles "Brock" Miller, M.D. providing care at University Medical Center

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Miller, M.D., provides patient care in the COVID-19 wards of University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 11, 2020. He, along with approximately 60 service members, are working jointly with the civilian hospitals to assist in the mitigation of the virus and help citizens in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hall)