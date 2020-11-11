Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Charles "Brock" Miller, M.D. providing care at University Medical Center

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Hall 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Miller, M.D., provides patient care in the COVID-19 wards of University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 11, 2020. He, along with approximately 60 service members, are working jointly with the civilian hospitals to assist in the mitigation of the virus and help citizens in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-nation COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772517
    VIRIN: 201111-A-SD713-448
    Filename: DOD_108058953
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Charles "Brock" Miller, M.D. providing care at University Medical Center, by CPL Samantha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    Texas
    JRSOI
    COVID-19
    Task Force Center
    96 IPTS

