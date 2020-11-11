Select Engineering Services Success Story - MISER

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Select Engineering Services, a small business located in Layton, Utah on contract with the AF SBIR program, has developed an energy reduction technology to effectively insulate standard ISO containers easily doubling or even tripling the R value. This technology reduces energy consumption, as well as masking IR signatures coming from those containers.