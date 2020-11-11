Select Engineering Services Success Story - MISER

Select Engineering Services, a small business located in Layton, Utah on contract with the AF SBIR program, has developed an energy reduction technology to effectively insulate standard ISO containers easily doubling or even tripling the R value. This technology reduces energy consumption, as well as masking IR signatures coming from those containers.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 17:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772512
|VIRIN:
|201111-F-WY291-1155
|PIN:
|1155
|Filename:
|DOD_108058909
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT