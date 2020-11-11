Select Engineering Services Success Story - MISER

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    Select Engineering Services, a small business located in Layton, Utah on contract with the AF SBIR program, has developed an energy reduction technology to effectively insulate standard ISO containers easily doubling or even tripling the R value. This technology reduces energy consumption, as well as masking IR signatures coming from those containers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772512
    VIRIN: 201111-F-WY291-1155
    PIN: 1155
    Filename: DOD_108058909
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: US

