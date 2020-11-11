Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley's message on Veterans Day.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Charles Burden, Chad McNeeley, Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II and Christianne Witten

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley shares a Veterans Day message, Nov. 11, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 16:22
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley's message on Veterans Day., by MSG Charles Burden, Chad McNeeley, PO1 Carlos Vazquez II and Christianne Witten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    CJCS
    Milley
    The Joint Staff
    Carlos M. Vazquez II
    Gen. Mark A. Milley
    CJCS20

