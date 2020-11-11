Opening of the National Museum of the Army

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army National Museum Opening Ceremony hosted by Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Fort Belvoir, VA, Nov. 11, 2020. The National Museum of the United States Army celebrates over 240 years of Army history and honors our nation’s Soldiers—past, present and future—the regular Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.