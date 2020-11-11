Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening of the National Museum of the Army

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    The Army National Museum Opening Ceremony hosted by Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Fort Belvoir, VA, Nov. 11, 2020. The National Museum of the United States Army celebrates over 240 years of Army history and honors our nation’s Soldiers—past, present and future—the regular Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 16:02
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:36:10
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

