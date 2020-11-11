Opening of the National Museum of the Army

The Army National Museum Opening Ceremony hosted by Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, Fort Belvoir, VA, Nov. 11, 2020. The National Museum of the United States Army celebrates over 240 years of Army history and honors our nation’s Soldiers—past, present and future—the regular Army, the Army Reserve and the Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 16:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772508
|Filename:
|DOD_108058815
|Length:
|00:36:10
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
