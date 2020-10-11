15th MEU Marines celebrate 245th Marine Corps birthday

201110-M-UY835-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2020) – U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate the 245th Marine Corps birthday while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772507
|VIRIN:
|201110-M-UY835-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058807
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
