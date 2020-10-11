15th MEU Marines celebrate 245th Marine Corps birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201110-M-UY835-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2020) – U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate the 245th Marine Corps birthday while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)