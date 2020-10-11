Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Marines celebrate 245th Marine Corps birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201110-M-UY835-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 10, 2020) – U.S. Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit celebrate the 245th Marine Corps birthday while underway aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772507
    VIRIN: 201110-M-UY835-1001
    Filename: DOD_108058807
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines celebrate 245th Marine Corps birthday, by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    Birthday
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Sailors
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT