U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) perform halo and static-line jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Nov. 11, 2020, over East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery opertations in the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772506
|VIRIN:
|201111-F-DN249-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058806
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-130J Super Hercules Static Line and Halo Jump, by A1C Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT