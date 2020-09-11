2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General's interview about MEFEX 21.1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole, Commanding General of 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), talks about the efforts of 2nd MLG Marines during MEFEX 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov 9, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)