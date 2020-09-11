Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Commanding General's interview about MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole, Commanding General of 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), talks about the efforts of 2nd MLG Marines during MEFEX 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov 9, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 14:08
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    New York
    2D MLG
    IIMEF
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    Marine Expeditionary Force
    MEFEX 21.1

