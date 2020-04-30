F-35A aircraft from the 388th Demo team and the 388th Fighter Wing fly over the
George E. Wahlen Veteran's Home in Ogden Utah April 30th, 2020.
The flyover was part of the 388th Fighter Wing's 'Salute to Service'
which included fly overs throughout the state of Utah. The flights were intended
to thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel on the
front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772500
|VIRIN:
|200430-F-PO690-6001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058671
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|OGDEN, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-35A aircraft fly over veteran's home, by Jon Zanone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
