F-35A aircraft fly over veteran's home

F-35A aircraft from the 388th Demo team and the 388th Fighter Wing fly over the

George E. Wahlen Veteran's Home in Ogden Utah April 30th, 2020.

The flyover was part of the 388th Fighter Wing's 'Salute to Service'

which included fly overs throughout the state of Utah. The flights were intended

to thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel on the

front lines of the fight against COVID-19.