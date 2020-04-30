Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A aircraft fly over veteran's home

    OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Video by Jon Zanone 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    F-35A aircraft from the 388th Demo team and the 388th Fighter Wing fly over the
    George E. Wahlen Veteran's Home in Ogden Utah April 30th, 2020.
    The flyover was part of the 388th Fighter Wing's 'Salute to Service'
    which included fly overs throughout the state of Utah. The flights were intended
    to thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential personnel on the
    front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772500
    VIRIN: 200430-F-PO690-6001
    Filename: DOD_108058671
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: OGDEN, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A aircraft fly over veteran's home, by Jon Zanone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35A Lightning II

    F-35A
    Demo Team
    388th FW

