Robert Wilkie, secretary of Veterans Affairs, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 11, 2020. The ceremony is held in recognition and commemoration of the veterans who have served in the U.S. uniformed services.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 12:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772497
|Filename:
|DOD_108058651
|Length:
|00:10:32
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Observance Arlington National Cemetery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT