    Veterans Day Observance Arlington National Cemetery

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Robert Wilkie, secretary of Veterans Affairs, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Nov. 11, 2020. The ceremony is held in recognition and commemoration of the veterans who have served in the U.S. uniformed services.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 12:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 772497
    Filename: DOD_108058651
    Length: 00:10:32
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

