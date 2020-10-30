The unit ministry team from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participates in a course to learn how to provide religious and medical assistance to Soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 23-27, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Robert)
This work, 101st CAB Unit Ministry Team Casualty Care Course, by SPC Brandon Robert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
