    101st CAB Unit Ministry Team Casualty Care Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    10.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Brandon Robert 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The unit ministry team from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participates in a course to learn how to provide religious and medical assistance to Soldiers in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 23-27, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandon Robert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 09:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772482
    VIRIN: 201030-Z-FR957-734
    Filename: DOD_108058553
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Unit Ministry Team Casualty Care Course, by SPC Brandon Robert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Chaplain

    56M Chaplain Assistant

    TAGS

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Chaplain
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    casualty care
    Religious Affairs Advisor

