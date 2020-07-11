The Virgin Islands National Guard honors all service members who have served and those continuing to serve the United States military. Please enjoy a special presentation by the 73rd Army Band as they present pieces that embody who we are as Americans and Virgin Islanders.
God bless the United States of America and the US Virgin Islands.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772480
|VIRIN:
|201107-A-JK506-487
|Filename:
|DOD_108058542
|Length:
|00:17:58
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Veterans Day 2020 from the Virgin Islands National Guard, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
