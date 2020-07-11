Happy Veterans Day 2020 from the Virgin Islands National Guard

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772480" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Virgin Islands National Guard honors all service members who have served and those continuing to serve the United States military. Please enjoy a special presentation by the 73rd Army Band as they present pieces that embody who we are as Americans and Virgin Islanders.



God bless the United States of America and the US Virgin Islands.