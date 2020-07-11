Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Veterans Day 2020 from the Virgin Islands National Guard

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    11.07.2020

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Virgin Islands National Guard honors all service members who have served and those continuing to serve the United States military. Please enjoy a special presentation by the 73rd Army Band as they present pieces that embody who we are as Americans and Virgin Islanders.

    God bless the United States of America and the US Virgin Islands.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Veterans Day 2020 from the Virgin Islands National Guard, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

