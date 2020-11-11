Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Veteran's Day from Col. Rick Goodman and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell

    MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Airman Gary Hilton 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 366th Fighter Wing command chief, would like to wish a happy Veteran's Day to all of Idaho's prior service members and organizations! (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772470
    VIRIN: 201110-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108058508
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Veteran's Day from Col. Rick Goodman and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    American Legion

    veterans

    community

    Mountain Home Air Force Base

    Gunfighters

    366th Fighter Wing

    Happy Veterans Day

    Post 26

