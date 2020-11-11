Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 366th Fighter Wing command chief, would like to wish a happy Veteran's Day to all of Idaho's prior service members and organizations! (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772470
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058508
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Veteran's Day from Col. Rick Goodman and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT