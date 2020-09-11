B-Roll of Live-Fire exercise in Kuwait

B-roll of Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division fires rounds during a live-fire exercise in Kuwait, November 9, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support regional partners and sustain stability in the region. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|11.09.2020
|11.11.2020 02:02
|B-Roll
|772468
|201109-A-CE061-731
|DOD_108058496
|00:00:25
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|1
|1
|0
