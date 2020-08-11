Army Reserve Soldiers reflect upon their military service and describe what Veterans' Day means to them.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 23:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772464
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-OS325-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058463
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veterans' Day Reflection, by SPC Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT