The F-22 Raptor is one of the Air Force's coolest aircraft - a fast, stealthy fighter that brings serious warfighting capability anywhere around the world extremely quickly. Maj. Josh 'Cabo' Gunderson flies the F-22 in this thrilling demonstration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska as part of JBER Salutes. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. Many of the shots were taken from a helicopter for the first time ever. (And if you like watching it this way, check it out in full 360 virtual reality at https://youtu.be/V7qqmkM10cE).
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 23:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772463
|VIRIN:
|200703-F-SO696-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108058433
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
