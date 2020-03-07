Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The F-22 Raptor is one of the Air Force's coolest aircraft - a fast, stealthy fighter that brings serious warfighting capability anywhere around the world extremely quickly. Maj. Josh 'Cabo' Gunderson flies the F-22 in this thrilling demonstration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska as part of JBER Salutes. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world's premier 5th generation fighter aircraft. Many of the shots were taken from a helicopter for the first time ever. (And if you like watching it this way, check it out in full 360 virtual reality at https://youtu.be/V7qqmkM10cE).

