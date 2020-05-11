Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Veterans Day Video 2020

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Bianka Lathan, Spc. Owen Thez and Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command share why they chose to serve in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, Spc. Owen Thez, and Bianka Gavin-Lathan)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 21:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772456
    VIRIN: 201105-O-ZS229-760
    Filename: DOD_108058373
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: COLLIERS, WV, US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Hometown: KANKAKEE, IL, US
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Hometown: MONROE, NY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Veterans Day Video 2020, by Bianka Lathan, SPC Owen Thez and SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

