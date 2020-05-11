Soldiers of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command share why they chose to serve in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams, Spc. Owen Thez, and Bianka Gavin-Lathan)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 21:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772456
|VIRIN:
|201105-O-ZS229-760
|Filename:
|DOD_108058373
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|COLLIERS, WV, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KANKAKEE, IL, US
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Hometown:
|MONROE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command Veterans Day Video 2020, by Bianka Lathan, SPC Owen Thez and SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT