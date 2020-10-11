video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772454" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, Hawaii - This Veterans Day we honor the service, sacrifice and commitment of those men and women who have served this great nation.



For 245 years, American heroes have supported and defended the nation we are today - a country that has been blessed with unprecedented freedom, security and prosperity. Mahalo to all our American heroes!