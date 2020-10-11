Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, Hawaii - This Veterans Day we honor the service, sacrifice and commitment of those men and women who have served this great nation.

    For 245 years, American heroes have supported and defended the nation we are today - a country that has been blessed with unprecedented freedom, security and prosperity. Mahalo to all our American heroes!

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 20:33
    Category: Interviews
