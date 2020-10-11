Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, Hawaii - This Veterans Day we honor the service, sacrifice and commitment of those men and women who have served this great nation.
For 245 years, American heroes have supported and defended the nation we are today - a country that has been blessed with unprecedented freedom, security and prosperity. Mahalo to all our American heroes!
