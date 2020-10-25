Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU LAR Marines prepare for departure to USS Makin Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201025-M-UV498-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2020) – U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 load light armored vehicles onto Landing Craft, Air Cushions 32 and 64 in preparation to return to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772451
    VIRIN: 201025-M-UV498-2001
    Filename: DOD_108058351
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU LAR Marines prepare for departure to USS Makin Island, by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    15th MEU
    LAV
    Marines
    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT