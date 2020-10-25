15th MEU LAR Marines prepare for departure to USS Makin Island

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201025-M-UV498-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Oct. 25, 2020) – U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 load light armored vehicles onto Landing Craft, Air Cushions 32 and 64 in preparation to return to the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently conducting at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)